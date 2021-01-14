AT&T is continuing its rollout of 5G+, but instead of some random city block, it’s bringing it to select airport gates and terminals in the US. The first to get in on this speedy 5G+ action is Tampa International Airport, right in time for this year’s Super Bowl festivities.

As detailed by AT&T, “The multi-year effort will cover major gate and concession spaces at select U.S. airports, where travelers and airport employees have the greatest need when accessing mobile applications and entertainment with a 5G+ capable device.”

Clearly, AT&T has a feeling that once more folks start getting the COVID-19 vaccine, we’ll see an uptick in travelers.

We don’t have super detailed specifics on which gates or terminals will offer 5G+, but once we get our hands on that info, we’ll update this post.

// AT&T