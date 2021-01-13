The Galaxy S21 line is days away from being revealed and yet little details about it continue to surface. Today, we’re learning about a set of custom colors that will be available on Samsung’s store for both the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The setup for this situation sounds similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launch, where you could pick and choose from main color and spine colors. If you took that route, you would have to wait a number of weeks for your order to arrive, and that’s apparently going to be the case here too.

Samsung will make colors like navy, brown, and gray available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Additionally, the Galaxy S21+ will get red and gold options. The standard options are expected to be silver and black for the Ultra, and silver, black, and purple for the S21+.

In an article showcasing the new colors, WinFuture didn’t mention this, but the S21 Ultra appears to have custom camera (top) housings with these new colors too. That looks like a carbon fiber-like finish that isn’t seen on the regular colors. Maybe there’s more to this custom setup than just colors?

January 14 is close and this S21 line-up looks hotter and hotter.