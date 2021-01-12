Every year at CES, Razer introduces a few concepts that for the most part, either won’t ever hit the market or are merely starting as concepts that will one day morph into an actual product. This year, Razer introduced Project Hazel, which could actually be a real purchasable product here in the short future.

Project Hazel is a face mask, fully equipped with replaceable filters, Chroma LEDs for mask status, active ventilation, a see-through front that allows people to see your actual mouth, plus a case for the mask that offers disinfecting UV lights. Overall, a pretty sweet face mask if I do say so myself.

Razer states that, “The Project Hazel smart mask concept is intended to be functional, yet comfortable and useful for interacting with the world, while maintaining a sociable aesthetic.”

Another feature Razer has built into the mask is a voice amplification technology, complete with a pending patent. Called VoiceAmp Technology, it uses a built-in microphone and amplifier to enhance the user’s speech for clear communication while staying safe in social situations.

Razer has no pricing or availability details to share about Hazel just yet, but given the state of affairs, it’s totally within the realm of possibility that we see this product launch. Would it be expensive? Absolutely, but at least it’s completely reusable, cleanable, and it’s a safe bet that COVID-19 won’t be the last pandemic we as a people face.

