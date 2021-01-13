Remember those new Anker Liberty Air Pro 2 earbuds we told you about yesterday, the ones with all the features and the solid $130 price? You can get them for $99.99 already with a special code, but only for a limited time.

Using code “LIBERTY30US” at checkout on Amazon will drop the price by $30 for the next day or so. It was supposed to be a limited 48-hour sale, so since we’re a day into their unveiling, you might want to hurry.

To recap, they have targeted ANC with multiple modes, 11mm drivers, wireless and fast charging, touch controls, 6-hour battery life, and look pretty great in several colors. Get ’em while they are discounted!

