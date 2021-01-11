The OnePlus Band has arrived and it sure looks like quite the capable activity tracker with all of the features you’d want in 2021. There’s just one issue we’re seeing at this point, and that’s availability.

For features, the OnePlus Band includes a 1.1″ AMOLED touch display, 5ATM water resistance, 14-day battery life (100mAh), Bluetooth 5.0, continuous SpO2 tracking (blood oxygen saturation), continuous and real-time heartrate tracking, and sleep tracking. You have several watch faces to choose from, swappable bands, music and camera shutter controls, and a companion health app.

See what I mean? It’s hard to imagine a fitness band needing more than what OnePlus is presenting here. At a launch price of ₹2,499 ($34), this easily competes with Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5 and Samsung’s new Galaxy Fit 2.

But again, the issue here is availability. OnePlus has not announced a US launch at this time. For, folks in India will be able to buy OnePlus Band on January 13.

Shop OnePlus Band