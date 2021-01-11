We have two new phones from TCL this week, announced at this year’s all-digital CES extravaganza. For 2021, TCL now has the TCL 20 SE, plus the TCL 20 5G. The SE model is the very, very affordable option, while the 20 5G device is just the very affordable option. Either way, much affordable.

For the TCL 20 SE, the specs include a 6.82-inch V-notch (HD+) display, Snapdragon 460 processor, 4G RAM with up to 128GB storage, microSD support, a quad rear camera array (48MP main, 5MP wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth), 5,000mAh battery (charging speed up to 18W), and Android 11.

For a starting price of 149EUR, that ain’t bad.

The other option, the TCL 20 5G, features a 6.67-inch “Dotch” (FHD+) display, Snapdragon 690 5G processor, 6GB RAM with up to 256GB storage, microSD support, triple rear camera setup (48MP main, 8MP wide, 2MP macro), 4,500mAh battery, and Android 10 with an upgrade to Android 11 already planned. Don’t ask me why it ships with Android 10, I don’t have an answer for you.

The TCL 20 5G is expected to launch soon with a price of 299EUR. Both phones weren’t announced with US-specific availability, but we expect at least the 5G model to be made available here. We’ll keep you posted on that.

Dot + Notch = Dotch