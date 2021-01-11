Fossil Gen 5 LTE is Official With the Same Old Chipset

The Fossil Gen 5 LTE, a connected watch that hasn’t been the best kept secret, is now official to kick off the week of CES 2021. The watch is very much a Fossil Gen 5 only now with an LTE modem inside – this isn’t the upgraded watch we wanted from Fossil.

At $349, the Fossil Gen 5 LTE is available now for purchase and is powered (still) by the Snapdragon Wear 3100, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, and a 310mAh battery. It has a heartrate sensor, GPS, NFC, rapid charging, and a speaker. This new Fossil Gen 5 model sports a 45mm case with 1.28″ round display and is 13mm thick.

There’s some confusion on a couple of specs. Our press info says the watch has 3ATM water resistance, but the Fossil retail website says 5ATM. Also, our press info says each watch color handles 22mm watch straps, while the retail site suggest 18mm. Such clarity.

For LTE connectivity, just know that Verizon is the partner here and so you’ll only get LTE if you use this watch through Big Red.

Again, pre-orders are already open with shipping of the Fossil Gen 5 LTE expected to happen by January 20.

Shop Fossil Gen 5 LTE