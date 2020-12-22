Fossil’s first Wear OS smartwatch with LTE connectivity appears to have gone through the FCC with model number C1NF1. Given past information, it appears this will be yet another Gen 5 model and not Gen 6, with the company’s own poorly timed marketing material from a couple of months ago spilling the beans.

The below image is from two months ago, so Fossil’s LTE plans have been in motion for quite some time, though, it’s still a bit upsetting we haven’t yet seen the release of the Gen 6 models.

Gen 5 LTE Banner Ad Spotted 2 Months Ago

The FCC docs point to support for LTE bands 2, 4, 12, 13. From that marketing material, we can at least gather Verizon’s network will be supported. Additionally, NFC will be onboard for your mobile payment needs. As for the presence of the new Snapdragon Wear 4100, that appears unlikely, as we believe this new model is the same that went through Bluetooth SIG back in July, thought to be running the old Wear 3100.

With CES coming up, we may hear this new watch pretty soon.

// FCC | reddit