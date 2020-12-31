Here is Samsung’s First Galaxy S21 Teaser

Samsung still has yet to confirm a launch date for the Galaxy S21 line, even if all rumors point to it happening around January 14. That hasn’t stopped them from confirming it’s coming, though. They have already let hold our spot in line to pre-order one and now the first teaser for the S21 is here.

In the short clip below that was posted this week to Samsung’s official YouTube channel, they tell us that “a new Galaxy awaits” after running through the phone’s history. We get to see silhouettes of the original Galaxy S before it morphs into the S2, S3, S4 and so on up through this year’s Galaxy S20. Samsung shows how we went from bezels to no bezels, physical home buttons to on-screen, single cameras to multiple, and selfie shooters embedded within the display.

The video ends by flipping from “2020” to “2021,” an obvious nod to the phone being called Galaxy S21. Imagine being one of those guys who thought it might be the Galaxy S30.

2020, just be over already.