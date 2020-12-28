Samsung has yet to give an official date for the upcoming Galaxy S21 line-up, but if you already know you’ll buy one, a reservation portal just opened. If you want to be first in line to buy a Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, or Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can do so and lock-in all sorts of cash and freebies.

In an email sent this morning, Samsung tells us to “Get ready to jump to the next Galaxy.” In doing so (reserving the Galaxy S21), Samsung will save us a $50 credit to spend on accessories when we buy our new Galaxy phone, plus another $10 to spend in the Shop Samsung app on Android.

Like with several previous Galaxy phone launches, Samsung is also telling us what we could see for instant trade-in values on the high-end. Depending on phone, Samsung will give us up to $700 off on the day we buy a Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra. All we would need to do to secure that value is trade-in a Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra. iPhone 12 models are fetching $700 as well.

So yeah, if you want a Galaxy S21 device, you can reserve one today before we even know when Samsung will announce them. This isn’t an unheard of situation, it’s just so weird telling Samsung that you want their new phone before they’ve acknowledged it exists.

To reserve, hit that link below. You aren’t necessarily committing to anything, by the way, just telling Samsung you are considering buying one.

Reserve Galaxy S21 Today