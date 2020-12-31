Grab These Galaxy Buds Live for $80

The year is wrapping up, so why not treat yourself to one final deal? Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (beans!) for $79.99, which is a cool $90 off their original price.

Now, this deal is mostly because these are Geek Squad Certified Refurbished and not new. Best Buy suggests that means the Buds Live have been “thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away.” In other words, they should be in pretty damn good shape.

To recap, the Buds Live are indeed shaped like beans, feature AKG-tuned 12mm speakers, active noise cancellation, all-day battery life with wireless charging, touch controls, and a feature-packed companion app.

Want our thoughts on the Buds Live? Here’s a review!

Best Buy Deal Link