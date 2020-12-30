Fossil’s Best Gen 5 Watches are $139 Today ($156 Off) (Updated: Still)

Fossil may not yet sell any smartwatches with the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip, but their best smartwatches still offer one of the better Wear OS experiences. Those best watches are at some of their best prices ever today over at Amazon.

UPDATE 12/30 : They are still at $139 at Amazon.

The Fossil Gen 5 and the Fossil Gen 5E are both down to $139. That amounts to a discount of $156 on the Gen 5 and $110 on the newly released Gen 5E.

READ: Fossil Gen 5 review

To recap, each watch has the Snapdragon Wear 3100, 1GB RAM, round displays, NFC, heartrate sensors, GPS, rapid charging, and speakers. They offer an upgraded Wear OS experience that features a bunch of new health tracking features as well as several battery modes that Google should adopt and build into their wearable OS. If you aren’t splurging on a TicWatch Pro 3, these are the watches to consider, especially at these prices.

These are post-holiday deals that likely won’t last long.

