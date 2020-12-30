The LG Wing, a swiveling phone made for creators and foldable haters, is picking up a big update this week on Verizon. The update not only brings fresh security patches, it adds new functionality to the dual-screen swivelness.

Labeled as build F100VM10d with an almost-two-month-old November security patch, the big focus for this update is how the second screen plays with the big swiveling display.

READ: LG Wing review

The first thing to note is a new option that lets you send apps on the second screen (the lower mini display) to the main screen or perform that same action in reverse. There should be a “Fetch or Send” button to make that move or you can swipe with three fingers. There’s a “Restart” app button now, so if your transferred app doesn’t load properly, that should help. The second screen now shows app names as well.

Outside of the dual screens, the camera app should now be able to read QR codes, the 5G icon is white instead of grey, and there’s a new “Default 2” wallpaper section.

To check for this new LG Wing update, head into Settings>About Phone>Software updates>Check for update>Download Now.

// Verizon