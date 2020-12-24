I feel like every holiday season, the price for Nova Launcher Prime comes down to $1. It truly is a magical time of year. If you’re one of the people who has yet to get Nova Launcher Prime, the paid unlock for all of Nova Launcher’s premium features, now is definitely the time.

When you go Prime, you get all of the sweet features that Nova offers. With purchase you’ll unlock gestures, the ability to hide apps, custom icon swipe gestures, plus a lot more. And on top of that, you’re supporting a developer who has been a large part of this community for a long, long time. Support those developers, especially around the holidays!

Get on it, people.