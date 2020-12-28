In a “Mega” DealZone special over at B&H Photo, you can grab all sorts of tech goodies for some of their best prices ever. We’re talking headphones to tripods to storage to camera bags to routers – all of it is at crazy end-of-year prices. For mobile folks, the deal on the OnePlus 7T is quite good.

The OnePlus 7T (unlocked, T-Mobile) in Frosted Silver with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM is $299. That’s a $300 discount on an excellent phone that’s just over a year old. Look, if you are in need of a high-end phone, yet have a budget well below $500, you could do a lot worse than the 7T (review).

This phone should work just fine on T-Mobile or AT&T here in the US, but might be missing the bands to properly work on Verizon. If you want the factory unlocked version of Frosted Silver or the T-Mobile unlocked version in Glacier Blue, those can both be had for $350.

If the OnePlus 7T isn’t a phone you are interested in, you may at least want to join me in browsing the rest of B&H’s sale. There are so many good deals.