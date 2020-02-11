Samsung is continuing its string of wild trade-in values for the launch of the Galaxy S20, should you have a semi-recent phone to give them in exchange for their new-new. Depending on your phone, Samsung will give you up to $700 off a Galaxy S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra if you trade it in during the early promotional pre-order period.

Yes, you read that correctly – $700 off a Galaxy S20.

To get the deal, you’ll need to own a phone from a pretty select list. The full $700 will be given if you trade-in a Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ or iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max. Mad about that? Don’t be. If you have a Pixel 4 or 4 XL, Galaxy S10 or S10+, iPhone 11, or iPhone XS or XS Max, you’ll still get $600 off.

Here is the full list of Galaxy S20 trade-in devices and values:

With a $700 discount, you are looking at Galaxy S20 starting point of $299.99 (down from $999.99), Galaxy S20+ at $499.99 (down from $1,199.99), and Galaxy S20 Ultra at $699.99 ($down from $1,399.99). Those are wild discounts on some of the most expensive phones ever made.

Of course, those are the base model prices, but the trade-in discounts work on all models including both carrier and unlocked versions.

For those new to Samsung’s trade-in program, I can tell you why we like it so much. Unlike most, Samsung gives you the value of the trade-in at the time of purchase rather than making you send off your phone and waiting for a credit back. Instead, they take the value off your Galaxy S20 purchase today, which means less out of pocket from you. You then send your trade-in after you get your new phone, they confirm it’s legit, and you go on about your day.

In addition to the trade-in promo, I should point out that Samsung is also giving up to $200 credits to spend on accessories just for pre-ordering.