You know how we just got done talking about that great deal on the OnePlus 7T over at B&H Photo in their end-of-year sale? This one might be better if you are looking for a smartwatch with decent specs and an entry-level price. The Moto 360 (3rd gen) is currently $129.99, thanks to a $170 discount.

This is easily the best price ever on a watch that has a 1.2″ circular AMOLED display, Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip, 355mAh battery with fast charging, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, NFC, GPS, heartrate sensor, 3ATM water resistance, and a 42mm case with 20mm straps. While a year old, this newest version of the Moto 360 compares favorably to Fossil’s excellent Gen 5 series, which we still recommend until a Gen 6 comes along.

B&H has both silver and black models of this new Moto 360 at the $129.99 price. Yo, jump on this.

Buy Moto 360 (3rd gen) at B&H Photo