Verizon and Samsung are pushing out a new update to the Galaxy S10 line of phones with the latest Android security patch. All of the S10 line is getting it to, so if you own a Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, or Galaxy S10 5G, you should see this update. Oh, Galaxy Tab S7 owners, prepare yourselves as well.

The update is not Android 11, unfortunately. That big update isn’t expected until February at the earliest, after Samsung’s newer phones, like the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 all get it.

For this update, Samsung and Big Red are simply pushing the December Android security patch. You are fine with that, right?

Verizon Galaxy S10 5G : QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRS5DTL1

: QP1A.190711.020.G977UVRS5DTL1 Verizon Galaxy S10 : QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4ETK2

: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4ETK2 Verizon Galaxy S10+ : QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4ETK2

: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4ETK2 Verizon Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4ETK2

UPDATE: AT&T Galaxy S10 phones are getting the same December patch.

AT&T Galaxy S10 5G : QP1A.190711.020.G977UUCU5DTL1

: QP1A.190711.020.G977UUCU5DTL1 AT&T Galaxy S10 : QP1A.190711.020.G973USQU4ETK3

: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQU4ETK3 AT&T Galaxy S10+ : QP1A.190711.020.G975USQU4ETK3

: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQU4ETK3 AT&T Galaxy S10e: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQU4ETK3

If you happen to own one of Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7 tablets, you too are getting in on the fun. Your update includes not only the December patch, but should improve performance of the lock screen too.

Galaxy Tab S7 : QP1A.190711.020.T878USQS1ATK4

: QP1A.190711.020.T878USQS1ATK4 Galaxy Tab S7+: QP1A.190711.020.T978USQS1ATK4

To check for the new build, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

// Verizon | AT&T