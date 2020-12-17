Totallee, our favorite case maker, is having a blow out sale on its cases right now, clearing all inventory that isn’t for the iPhone 12. We’re talking Pixel cases, Galaxy cases, and everything else case-related they may have that isn’t for Apple’s latest.

With the below coupon code, you can score any Totallee case for just $5. Yes, $5. Considering the cases are usually going for about $40, you really don’t want to miss this. You’ll still need to pay shipping, which should be about $5.

I checked and confirmed that this deal does work with the Pixel 5 case, so yeah, get on it.