The latest December patch is rolling out to Pixel phones, and while we dig deep to discover all of the new-new, one thing is instantly standing out to us: the lack of time it takes to produce a screenshot.

Before this update, Pixel users would have to hold the volume down + power button for a second or two before the phone would snap a screenshot. Following this patch, the process of snapping a screenshot on the Pixel 5 is instant, similar to the Samsung experience.

This is the way, Google. Much, much better! We’ll keep reporting back when we find new goodies to highlight.

If you own a Pixel, be sure to grab the update.