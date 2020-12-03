Facer announced this week that it will come preloaded on all Gen 5 and Gen 5E Wear OS smartwatches from Fossil, which is huge news for anyone who loves having a variety of watch faces for their wearables.

As detailed by Facer, all Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch users will get the following benefits:

Direct access to Facer with its catalog of over 100K watch faces. No separate install needed.

Thousands of watch faces added every month.

Regularly updated selection of watch faces curated by the Fossil and Facer teams.

30-day free trial to Facer Premium.

All the other features of the Facer platform, including access to the Facer Creator.

If you’re already rocking a Gen 5 smartwatch, Facer is making it easy to get your free 30 days of Facer Premium. Just go here and follow the instructions.

This is sweet, unless you hate preloaded things and consider this bloatware. Gosh, lighten up.

// Facer