Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3, the smartwatch that has dominated my wrist since it arrived in September, is getting a new variant. The TicWatch Pro 3 now comes with LTE connectivity on Vodafone’s OneNumber network outside of the US, for those looking to take calls, send text messages, and continue to stay fully connected without a phone by your side at all times.

Starting today, December 1, Mobvoi is selling the TicWatch Pro 3 LTE through its own online shop, at Amazon, and on some Vodafone websites. The new model will cost £329.99 / €359.99. For now, the cellular functionality in this new model is limited to the UK, Spain, and Germany.

With cellular connectivity, this new TicWatch Pro 3 can not only take calls and get busy with text messaging, you’ll have access to Google Assistant at all times, syncing of notifications between your phone and watch, Google Pay, and the ability to send SOS alerts if necessary.

Is the only hardware difference between this and the regular TicWatch Pro 3 GPS the LTE connectivity? Yep, as far as I can tell. You have the same 47mm case in shadow black that’s made of stainless steel and plastic. You get 22mm bands, including one on the watch that has contrast orange stitching. The Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset powers it with 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, 577mAh battery, GPS, speaker, mic, NFC, heartrate sensor and other health tracking, and IP68 water and dust resistance along for the ride.

There is no word on if or when this model could launch in the US. If it did, would you buy one?

// Mobvoi