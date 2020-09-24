Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 With Wear 4100 Now Available for $300

The first Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 watch is here and Mobvoi made it. The TicWatch Pro 3 will usher in a new Wear OS era, where watches can finally run modern chipsets and (hopefully) not be completely embarrassed any longer by Apple and Samsung.

For the TicWatch Pro 3, you’ve got everything you could hope for in a Wear OS watch. Not only do you have the Wear 4100 chipset, you get 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, a 1.4″ OLED display that includes a low-power FSTN display with it, GPS, NFC, heartrate sensor, and a massive 577mAh battery. The TicWatch Pro 3 comes in a pretty large 47mm case that is made of stainless steel and plastic, takes 22mm straps, and is swimproof at IP68.

Of course, specs and hardware only tell a part of the story. Mobvoi packed this watch full of its TicHealth suite of apps, so you can track sleep (TicSleep), heartrate (TicPulse), SpO2 (TicOxygen), environmental noise (TicHearing), exercise (TicExercise), and try and find a bit of Zen (TicZen). It has Google Fit too, access to all of the apps and watch faces on Google Play, and compatibility with both Android and iOS.

Mobvoi is touting incredible battery life that we are currently a couple of days into testing. In Smart Mode (normal mode with the FSTN display activated), you can supposedly get up to 72 hours of battery life, while the Essential Mode could last up to 45 days. In Essential Mode, you flip the watch into a less-smart state, but it still tracks health metrics, including sleep. I can tell you that on my first full charge, I easily lasted two days and that was with an always-on display, not the FSTN display.

For a Wear OS watch that runs the new Qualcomm chipset, this TicWatch Pro 3 has everything you could need. I’m only just beginning my testing, but I can tell you that I’m quite impressed and that’s before an expected update has hit my review unit. You guys, Wear OS might actually get the fresh start we’ve been dreaming of.

Again, TicWatch Pro 3 is available today and it costs $299.99.

Buy TicWatch Pro 3: Amazon | Mobvoi