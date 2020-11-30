Sonos expanded its set of devices with discounts for Cyber Monday, dropping the Sonos One, One SL, and Five for the day. They are still discounting Move, Beam, and Sub at Black Friday levels.

The Sonos One, their smallest smart speaker, is $149 today ($50 off), the Sonos One SL is $129 (also $50 off), and the big Sonos Five is $399 ($100 off). The Move, Beam, and Sub are all still $100 off.

I know these aren’t Google Home Max-level discounts, but Sonos makes really great speakers that are rarely discounted. If you have been holding out on buying Sonos products, now would be the best time.

Sonos Cyber Monday Deals: