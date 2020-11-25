Sonos is one of those companies that has seemingly gone out of its way to host deals on its premium smart speakers. That has changed some in recent years as Google and Amazon introduced competitors that are almost always on sale, but it’s still a big deal when Sonos products can be had at a discount. Today, Sonos Black Friday deals have kicked off over at Amazon.

For the day, Sonos Beam, Sonos Move, and Sonos Sub can all be had at $100 cheaper than you would typically find. That means a Sonos Move or Beam for $299, or the thumping Sonos Sub for $599.

Amazon Deal Links:

As someone who owns both a Move and Beam, I’ve got to admit that I’m jealous of those who are about to get this discount. Both devices are excellent at their specific focuses. Move is an outstanding speaker than can go anywhere with with you (we used it so much in our backyard this summer), while Beam has been the perfect soundbar that looks great, sounds wonderful, and doesn’t take up much space. I don’t have a Sub, so you’ll have to look for other reviews for thoughts there.

This might be a 1-day sale, so don’t hold back.