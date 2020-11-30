YoLink, makers of well-reviewed smart home tech, is hosting a really good Cyber Monday deal over on Amazon. For this week only, you can get one of the company’s starter kits, both the Smart Home kit and Security kit, at 50% off their usual pricing. Considering everything that YoLink includes in these kits, it’s a steal at 50% off.

For the Smart Home starter kit, you receive a wireless door and window sensor, water leak sensor, smart plug, plus the YoLink Hub. The usual price of this kit is $90, and with the coupon code we have below, the price comes down to just $45.

The Security kit has quite a bit more. It retails at $180, but with 50% off, it’s down to $90. With it, you get a Smart Plug Mini, Siren Alarm, motion sensor, temperature & humidity sensor, 2 door sensors, plus more. Full kit contents can be viewed below.

YoLink has an entire ecosystem of smart home tech, so if you’ve been looking to get the home outfitted with some smarts and automation, these deals are a good spot to start.

Below you’ll find links to the products, the coupon codes needed for the 50% off, plus what’s inside each kit.

Smart Home Starter Kit ($45 with code 50STARTLORA)

Kit includes : Wireless Door and Window Sensor Water Leak Sensor Smart Plug YoLink Hub

Smart Home Security Kit ($90 with code UDPWSFRZ)