Google Home Max Black Friday Deal is Here: $150 Off

You won’t have to wait until this Friday to get Black Friday deals, as most retailers fired up the Black Friday deals week train this morning. We’ve already seen a number of deals on Google goods, but this next one is a tough one to ignore. The Google Home Max Black Friday deal is here with a $150 discount.

Now, you might be thinking, at a price of $149, is the Google Home Max still worth buying all these years later with the Nest Audio (review) available as a possible replacement? I think so. Remember, Home Max was originally priced at $400, so we’re at a significant amount of savings here.

But price cut aside, Google Home Max is still Google’s biggest and most robust sounding speaker. You get two color choices, dual 4.5″ woofers, custom tweeters, stereo pairing, Google Assistant, smart sound that equalizes based on your room, an AUX port (plus WiFi and Bluetooth), two positions depending on your space, and the list goes on. I’ve paired two in my living room and love the sound they produce. Yes, Nest Audio is a great speaker for the money, but Google Home Max is definitely worth buying today.

Every retailer that still sells Home Max has this deal, so feel free to browse around if we didn’t link your favorite spot below.

Shop Google Home Max Black Friday Deals: