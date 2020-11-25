Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Black Friday Deals are Here: Up to $910 Off

When buying the newest Samsung phone, doing so directly through Samsung during the first few weeks of launch is almost always the best idea because of their trade-in program. For 2020’s biggest shopping week, Samsung is bringing back sky-high trade-ins for their Galaxy Note 20 Black Friday deals, while tacking on another $200 instant discount that drops prices to levels I never thought I’d see.

For the week, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Note 20 for as little as $89.99 or the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $389.99. Yes, I just said that you can get a Note 20 for under $100 or the Note 20 Ultra for under $400. Let’s talk about how you can make that happen, or at least get close.

REVIEW: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Black Friday deal (and regular Note 20) is maxed out if you trade-in a Galaxy S20 Ultra, where Samsung is giving an instant $710 off. When you combine that with a $200-off promotional discount that is applied automatically, you get that full $910 discount. So you know, the $710 value for the S20 Ultra is a higher trade-in value than they offered at the Note 20’s launch.

If you don’t have an S20 Ultra laying around, there are several other phones you can trade to get a huge savings. An S20+ gets you $610 off, Note 10+ or Note 10 5G get you $550 off, and S20 gets you $530 off. Even the Galaxy S10 line will get you $460 off.

And again, whatever you have to trade, Samsung is also giving you $200 off the Note 20 line just because. So with an S10+, you are saving $660 from a Note 20 today. The only thing you have to do is send in your trade once your new phone arrives to confirm with Samsung that you weren’t lying. It’s the best trade-in program in the business.

To further sweeten the deal, Samsung is tossing in 4 months of free YouTube Premium, 6 months of free Spotify Premium, and a $30 Samsung credit to spend on accessories.

$90 for a Note 20. $390 for a Note 20 Ultra. Crazy.

