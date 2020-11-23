Nest Audio Black Friday Deal is Here: $30 Off 2-Pack

The Nest Audio speaker from Google is new enough that we weren’t expecting crazy promos for it during this first Black Friday shopping week. Still, Google managed to toss together a 2-pack deal that’ll save you $30.

For now, you can buy a Nest Audio Black Friday deal that gets you two of Google’s newest speaker for $169. Buying individually runs at $99 per Nest Audio, yet this gets you into two for about the price of a single Google Home Max.

You can pair the two Nest Audio units, spread them out around your house, match their colors to your home décor tastes, and be on the lookout for stereo pairing with Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV. Most importantly, in Tim’s review, he really enjoyed the sound Nest Audio produces from its 77mm woofer and 19mm tweeter setup.

Time to treat yourself to an audio upgrade.

Shop Nest Audio Black Friday Deals:

To get the pair for $169, depending on the retailer, you may have to add two to cart or spot a special listing for the 2-pack. We’ve tried to give you the easiest path in the links above.