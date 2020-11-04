Google Messages continues to improve and become a messaging app worth using as your default. With features like reactions, Bubbles, and RCS all seeing action, and plans for more on the horizon, Messages is finally turning into the Google messaging app we’ve long-wanted. Today, another new feature appears to be rolling out that could see regular use.

At least one user has been giving a message scheduling option, where you could specify time and date of messages you want to send someone.

As you can see in the screenshots here, long-pressing on the send button opens a pop-up with “Later today,” “Later tonight,” “Tomorrow,” and “Select date and time” options. Once scheduled, those messages will show up within your conversation with little clocks next to them. If you want to edit them, you’ll be able to do that.

This could be pretty handy, right?

Wondering why you don’t have this feature? This appears to be another of Google’s infamous slow rollout, server-side switch things. XDA says they’ve looked into the latest Google Messages apk and spotted code for this, so it should just be a matter of time before you all get it.

Google Play Link: Google Messages

// XDA