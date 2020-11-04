OnePlus is hosting a 1-day sale where they will give you 50% off a 2nd OnePlus 8T if you buy another at full price. To top that off, they are tossing in a free pair of OnePlus Buds with it ($59 value).

The total savings there is $433.50, which is kind of a lot. Not only do you walk away with two incredible phones (8T review), you get a pair of OnePlus’ really solid true wireless earbuds (OnePlus Buds review).

Not sure what else to say here – this is a super good deal. The OnePlus 8T is easily one of the best phones of 2020, and this gets you two and some buds while saving hundreds of dollars.

Again, though, this is a one day deal. It’s done in a few hours.