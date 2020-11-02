OnePlus Buds Z Now Available for $49.99

The newest pair of true wireless earbuds from OnePlus is now available. The OnePlus Buds Z can be had for just $49.99 through the OnePlus store.

Offering a bass boost, up to 20 hours of total usage, quick charging through its case for instant use after depleting the battery, and sweat resistance (IP55) for those stay-at-home workouts, the Buds Z are a solid deal. They also feature Bluetooth 5.0 support, an in-ear fit with three sizes of eartips, and the ability to quick switch between devices.

The OnePlus Buds Z currently come in white, but there is a special edition version designed by Steven Harrington coming later on.

What’s the difference between OnePlus Buds Z and the regular OnePlus Buds? It mostly comes down to fit. These Buds Z definitely feature a deeper in-ear design, while the regular Buds copy the design of AirPods, where it’s a more casual fit that’s also one-size-fits-all. Sound shouldn’t differ much, nor should battery life.

