November 2020 Android Security Update Now Available for Pixel Devices

The November 2020 Android security update has arrived, bringing with it the first monthly updates for the newly released Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. We’re also looking at new updates for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3 lines. If you own any of these Pixel phones (not the Pixel 2), the newest Android update will soon arrive over-the-air or you can manually flash it.

Currently, we are seeing new 11.0.0 files for Pixel 5 (RD1A.201105.003, RD1A.201105.003.A1, RD1A.201105.003.B1, RD1A.201105.003.C1), Pixel 4a 5G (RD1A.201105.003, RD1A.201105.003.A1, RD1A.201105.003.B1, RD1A.201105.003.C1), Pixel 4a (RP1A.201105.002), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (RP1A.201105.002), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (RP1A.201105.002), and Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (RP1A.201105.002).

The breakdown of the individual Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G builds is:

  • RD1A.201105.003 (Japan carriers)
  • RD1A.201105.003.A1 (AU/APAC carriers)
  • RD1A.201105.003.B1 (EU carriers)
  • RD1A.201105.003.C1 (NA/US/Canada carriers)
  • Verizon models: Won’t get update until week of 11/9

As a reminder, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are almost done receiving updates. They aren’t scheduled to see a new build this month, but should then get a final update in December to finish off their software life cycle.

Notable fixes included in this update:

November Android Update Fixes

If you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll update this post as more info arrives.

Links:

