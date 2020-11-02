November 2020 Android Security Update Now Available for Pixel Devices

The November 2020 Android security update has arrived, bringing with it the first monthly updates for the newly released Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. We’re also looking at new updates for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3 lines. If you own any of these Pixel phones (not the Pixel 2), the newest Android update will soon arrive over-the-air or you can manually flash it.

Currently, we are seeing new 11.0.0 files for Pixel 5 (RD1A.201105.003, RD1A.201105.003.A1, RD1A.201105.003.B1, RD1A.201105.003.C1), Pixel 4a 5G (RD1A.201105.003, RD1A.201105.003.A1, RD1A.201105.003.B1, RD1A.201105.003.C1), Pixel 4a (RP1A.201105.002), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (RP1A.201105.002), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (RP1A.201105.002), and Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (RP1A.201105.002).

The breakdown of the individual Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G builds is:

RD1A.201105.003 (Japan carriers)

RD1A.201105.003.A1 (AU/APAC carriers)

RD1A.201105.003.B1 (EU carriers)

RD1A.201105.003.C1 (NA/US/Canada carriers)

Verizon models: Won’t get update until week of 11/9

As a reminder, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are almost done receiving updates. They aren’t scheduled to see a new build this month, but should then get a final update in December to finish off their software life cycle.

Notable fixes included in this update:

If you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll update this post as more info arrives.

Links: