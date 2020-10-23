To kick off the week, Verizon sent out a bunch of updates to its Samsung phones that added a 5G icon to their status bar, since the carrier now has nationwide 5G coverage. To finish out the week, they are sending another round of updates (a 2nd for the S20 line) to at least 10 different phones.

For the most part, the majority here are getting the October Android security patch and not much else. That list includes the Galaxy S20 line (not sure why they didn’t get it earlier this week), Galaxy S10 line, LG V50, and LG G8.

The Galaxy S20 FE and Motorola One 5G are getting a bit more. Each of these phones is seeing the new 5G icon for nationwide 5G support, performance improvements, and the October patch.

Galaxy S20 : QP1A.190711.020.G981VSQS1BTJ5

: QP1A.190711.020.G981VSQS1BTJ5 Galaxy S20+ : QP1A.190711.020.G986USQS1BTJ5

: QP1A.190711.020.G986USQS1BTJ5 Galaxy S20 Ultra : QP1A.190711.020.G988USQS1BTJ5

: QP1A.190711.020.G988USQS1BTJ5 Galaxy S20 FE : QP1A.190711.020.G781VSQU1BTJ5

: QP1A.190711.020.G781VSQU1BTJ5 Galaxy S10 : QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4ETJ1

: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQS4ETJ1 Galaxy S10+ : QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4ETJ1

: QP1A.190711.020.G975USQS4ETJ1 Galaxy S10e : QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4ETJ1

: QP1A.190711.020.G970USQS4ETJ1 Motorola One 5G : QPN30.37-Q3-42-40-7

: QPN30.37-Q3-42-40-7 LG V50 : V450VM20f

: V450VM20f LG G8: G820UM20h

To check for updates, the method for these phones all differ, but it mostly involves opening Settings and then looking for the System updates option.

