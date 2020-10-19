Verizon fired up its nationwide 5G network last week, so to give a bunch of the phones they already sell access to it, they are starting to push out software updates. The first batch to get access comes from Samsung, where Verizon is updating Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 lines, as well as the Galaxy A71 and A51.
The changelog for each mentions that the update “Brings 5G Nationwide access to your device!” that “5G Nationwide is available in 1,800+ cities,” and “You’ll see a 5G icon when you’re in a 5G Nationwide coverage area.” As someone who has been testing a Pixel 5 that already has Verizon’s 5G icon, that description is exactly what happens. Just be aware that you aren’t likely to notice any sort of speed boost, since this is low-band 5G access we’re talking about, not the super fast 5G mmW that Verizon also has.
Here are the new builds to be on the lookout for:
- Galaxy S20: QP1A.190711.020.G981VSQU1BTJ1
- Galaxy S20+: QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1BTJ1
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1BTJ1
- Galaxy A71 5G: QP1A.190711.020.A716VSQU1BTJ2
- Galaxy A51 5G: QP1A.190711.020.A516VSQU1BTI9
- Galaxy Note 20: QP1A.190711.020.N986USQU1BTJ2
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: QP1A.190711.020.N981USQU1BTJ2
The update is for phone includes the September Android security patch alongside performance improvements.
To check for Samsung updates, head into Settings>Software update.
// Verizon
NOTE: Original post had Note 20 line separate with only a security patch, but Verizon has since added the 5G notes to those Note 20 pages too. Cleaned everything up.