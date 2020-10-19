Verizon fired up its nationwide 5G network last week, so to give a bunch of the phones they already sell access to it, they are starting to push out software updates. The first batch to get access comes from Samsung, where Verizon is updating Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 lines, as well as the Galaxy A71 and A51.

The changelog for each mentions that the update “Brings 5G Nationwide access to your device!” that “5G Nationwide is available in 1,800+ cities,” and “You’ll see a 5G icon when you’re in a 5G Nationwide coverage area.” As someone who has been testing a Pixel 5 that already has Verizon’s 5G icon, that description is exactly what happens. Just be aware that you aren’t likely to notice any sort of speed boost, since this is low-band 5G access we’re talking about, not the super fast 5G mmW that Verizon also has.

Here are the new builds to be on the lookout for:

Galaxy S20 : QP1A.190711.020.G981VSQU1BTJ1

: QP1A.190711.020.G981VSQU1BTJ1 Galaxy S20+ : QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1BTJ1

: QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1BTJ1 Galaxy S20 Ultra : QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1BTJ1

: QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1BTJ1 Galaxy A71 5G : QP1A.190711.020.A716VSQU1BTJ2

: QP1A.190711.020.A716VSQU1BTJ2 Galaxy A51 5G : QP1A.190711.020.A516VSQU1BTI9

: QP1A.190711.020.A516VSQU1BTI9 Galaxy Note 20 : QP1A.190711.020.N986USQU1BTJ2

: QP1A.190711.020.N986USQU1BTJ2 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: QP1A.190711.020.N981USQU1BTJ2

The update is for phone includes the September Android security patch alongside performance improvements.

To check for Samsung updates, head into Settings>Software update.

// Verizon

NOTE: Original post had Note 20 line separate with only a security patch, but Verizon has since added the 5G notes to those Note 20 pages too. Cleaned everything up.