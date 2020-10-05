October 2020 Android Security Update Now Available for Pixel Devices

The October 2020 Android security update has arrived and we’re looking at new updates for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 lines. The Pixel 5 may be official (and Pixel 4a 5G), but since it’s not currently available, it is not yet receiving its first update. If you own any of these Pixel phones, the newest Android update will soon arrive over-the-air or you can manually flash it if impatient.

Currently, we are seeing new 11.0.0 files for Pixel 4a (RP1A.201005.006), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (RP1A.201005.004), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (RP1A.201005.004), Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (RP1A.201005.004), and Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (RP1A.201005.004).

For several months in a row, Google has not posted a functional patch list. If they do, we’ll be sure to add it.

UPDATE : They finally gave us a functional change list!

If you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll update this post as more info arrives.

Links: