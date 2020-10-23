OnePlus Buds, the ones Kellen is always using during the Droid Life Show, are on sale for $20 off, bringing them down to $59. Not bad!

If you’re interested in these buds, be sure to read our review, but in my eyes, the fact that Kellen is still using them is quite telling. That means they must not be terrible. For battery life, you can expect 7 hours of listening (30 with included case), with a 13.4mm driver powering your tunes.

As for sound quality, Kellen said in his review, “I think for the most part, these OnePlus Buds can give you a quality audio experience as a cheapish pair of true wireless buds. I didn’t find a lot of depth to the sound they gave, but they sort of nail what I think a lot of people want, which is highlighting your favorite artists’ voices and surrounding them with decent bass.

For $59, this makes for a great holiday gift to yourself or someone you know who loves OnePlus.

Have at it.