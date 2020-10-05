Fossil announced a new Wear OS watch line-up today, and no, it’s not the Fossil Gen 6 we want with Snapdragon Wear 4100. Instead, Fossil has released the Fossil Gen 5E, which as far as I can tell is simply a Fossil Gen 5 in a couple of new case sizes.

The Fossil Gen 5E starts at $249, comes in 44mm and 42mm sizes, and still runs the old Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. It has 1GB RAM and 4GB storage, round 1.19″ rounded AMOLED display, 300mAh battery with rapid charging, speaker, microphone, GPS, heartrate sensor, and NFC. The 44mm model takes 22m straps and the 42mm model takes 18mm straps.

Because this is a Fossil watch, you’ll find their sweet battery modes, all of their new health stuff, and Google Assistant.

The Fossil Gen 5E is up for pre-order today and arrives November 3.

Pre-order Fossil Gen 5E