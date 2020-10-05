Android 11’s First Update Fixes a Bunch of Pixel Bugs

The big update to Android 11 in September not only brought with it the latest version of Android to Pixel phones, as a first stable build there were also a bunch of bugs. In the first update for Android 11 as the October Android security patch, Google is issuing a number of fixes to the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4a.

In the sensors department, Google has improved auto-rotation and auto-brightness “in certain lighting conditions.” They fixed a system issue where devices were stuck during boot, as well as one that was inadvertently disabling call notifications and another that was causing the auto-rotate icon to disappear. They also took care of an overview swipe gesture bug and improved touch sensitivity with screen protectors.

Again, the whole list seems mostly like an Android 11 tune-up after that first stable build and Google taking feedback from more users having it on their devices.

To grab the new update, you’ll head into Settings > System > Advanced > System updates. If you’d would rather flash a factory image or OTA file, head over here.

// Google Support