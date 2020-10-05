AT&T has gone ahead and flipped the switch on its mmW-powered 5G+ network in downtown Milwaukee. You know, because 5G isn’t already enough, it needs that “+” to ensure people know it’s the bee’s knees.

Should you be in that area, and have a compatible smartphone, prepare for download speeds of up to 1Gbps, so long as you’re either a consumer or business using a qualifying plan.

Where you’ll find 5G+

Fiserv Forum, so you can Instagram your great seats for the game.

Miller Park, so you can Tweet your video of the game-winning home run.

Deer District, so you can show your friends the night out they’re missing.

As we said, this is a mmW-based network, different from AT&T’s non-Plus 5G network, which is a low-band network. It offers fine speeds in areas, though, there is a massive difference between the two in terms of theoretical download and upload speeds. Just remember: mmW = fast speeds, hot phone, while low and mid-band 5G = sometimes slight speed improvement over 4G LTE.

// AT&T