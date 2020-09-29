Remember the big deal network announcement from T-Mobile that we hyped earlier this month? They’ve now topped it with another big move, this time by adding 121 new mid-band 5G markets vs. the 80 from a few short weeks ago.
With this network expansion, T-Mobile is continuing to bring its incredibly important 2.5GHz mid-band 5G, where customers should see average download speeds of 300Mbps and peaks that can reach 1Gbps. And unlike the 5G mmW that Verizon is stuck pushing, you should be able to connect to this mid-band 5G if you have a supported phone, as it both stretches large distances and brings higher speeds.
This new 2.5GHz mid-band 5G adds onto T-Mobile’s low-band 600MHz that they launched nationwide at the end of last year. If you are on T-Mobile, there’s a good chance you’ll (finally) find a 5G experience that doesn’t just feel like weakened 4G LTE.
The full list of new T-Mobile 5G mid-band markets is below.
Arkansas
- Jacksonville
- Trumann
Delaware
- Wilmington
Florida
- Dunedin
- Key Vista
- Ridgecrest
Georgia
- Scottdale
Illinois
- Addison
- Belleville
- Bourbonnais
- Bradley
- Buffalo Grove
- Burbank
- Carol Stream
- Chicago Ridge
- Crestwood
- Elmwood Park
- Evergreen Park
- Forest Park
- Hazel Crest
- Hoffman Estates
- Indian Creek
- Kankakee
- Lake Zurich
- Lockport
- Lombard
- Lyons
- Markham
- Melrose Park
- Midlothian
- Mundelein
- Normal
- North Chicago
- Palos Hills
- Park Forest
- Paxton
- Plainfield
- River Grove
- Riverdale
- Romeoville
- Stone Park
- Streamwood
- Swansea
- Tinley Park
- University Park
- Vernon Hills
- Waterloo
- Wheaton
- Wheeling
- Woodridge
- Worth
Indiana
- Crown Point
Maryland
- Laurel
- Lochearn
- Parkville
Massachusetts
- Melrose
- Revere
- Saugus
Michigan
- Ypsilanti
Minnesota
- Hopkins
- Minneapolis
- St. Paul
Missouri
- Black Jack
- Cliff Village
- Dennis Acres
- Flordell Hills
- Grandview
- Houston Lake
- Joplin
- Lawson
- St. Joseph
- Warrensburg
New Jersey
- Atlantic City
- Clifton
- Echelon
- Edgewater
- Elmwood Park
- Englewood
- Fairview
- Franklin Center
- Garfield
- Jersey City
- Lodi
- Passaic
- Ridgefield
- Rockaway
- Trenton
- Victory Gardens
- Wallington
- Wood-Ridge
New York
- Amsterdam
- Franklin Square
- Lake Mohegan
- Shrub Oak
- South Hempstead
- Terryville
- University Gardens
North Carolina
- Cornelius
- Piney Green
Ohio
- Finneytown
- Sandusky
Oklahoma
- Broken Arrow
Pennsylvania
- Chalfant
- Collingswood
- Duryea
- Lansdowne
- Levittown
- Liberty
- Millbourne
- North Braddock
- Phoenixville
Tennessee
- Lebanon
- Oak Ridge
- Sevierville
- Shelbyville
Texas
- Galena Park
Virginia
- Alexandria
- Arlington
- Norfolk
- Virginia Beach
- Washington
