Remember the big deal network announcement from T-Mobile that we hyped earlier this month? They’ve now topped it with another big move, this time by adding 121 new mid-band 5G markets vs. the 80 from a few short weeks ago.

With this network expansion, T-Mobile is continuing to bring its incredibly important 2.5GHz mid-band 5G, where customers should see average download speeds of 300Mbps and peaks that can reach 1Gbps. And unlike the 5G mmW that Verizon is stuck pushing, you should be able to connect to this mid-band 5G if you have a supported phone, as it both stretches large distances and brings higher speeds.

This new 2.5GHz mid-band 5G adds onto T-Mobile’s low-band 600MHz that they launched nationwide at the end of last year. If you are on T-Mobile, there’s a good chance you’ll (finally) find a 5G experience that doesn’t just feel like weakened 4G LTE.

The full list of new T-Mobile 5G mid-band markets is below.

Arkansas

Jacksonville

Trumann

Delaware

Wilmington

Florida

Dunedin

Key Vista

Ridgecrest

Georgia

Scottdale

Illinois

Addison

Belleville

Bourbonnais

Bradley

Buffalo Grove

Burbank

Carol Stream

Chicago Ridge

Crestwood

Elmwood Park

Evergreen Park

Forest Park

Hazel Crest

Hoffman Estates

Indian Creek

Kankakee

Lake Zurich

Lockport

Lombard

Lyons

Markham

Melrose Park

Midlothian

Mundelein

Normal

North Chicago

Palos Hills

Park Forest

Paxton

Plainfield

River Grove

Riverdale

Romeoville

Stone Park

Streamwood

Swansea

Tinley Park

University Park

Vernon Hills

Waterloo

Wheaton

Wheeling

Woodridge

Worth

Indiana

Crown Point

Maryland

Laurel

Lochearn

Parkville

Massachusetts

Melrose

Revere

Saugus

Michigan

Ypsilanti

Minnesota

Hopkins

Minneapolis

St. Paul

Missouri

Black Jack

Cliff Village

Dennis Acres

Flordell Hills

Grandview

Houston Lake

Joplin

Lawson

St. Joseph

Warrensburg

New Jersey

Atlantic City

Clifton

Echelon

Edgewater

Elmwood Park

Englewood

Fairview

Franklin Center

Garfield

Jersey City

Lodi

Passaic

Ridgefield

Rockaway

Trenton

Victory Gardens

Wallington

Wood-Ridge

New York

Amsterdam

Franklin Square

Lake Mohegan

Shrub Oak

South Hempstead

Terryville

University Gardens

North Carolina

Cornelius

Piney Green

Ohio

Finneytown

Sandusky

Oklahoma

Broken Arrow

Pennsylvania

Chalfant

Collingswood

Duryea

Lansdowne

Levittown

Liberty

Millbourne

North Braddock

Phoenixville

Tennessee

Lebanon

Oak Ridge

Sevierville

Shelbyville

Texas

Galena Park

Virginia

Alexandria

Arlington

Norfolk

Virginia Beach

Washington

// T-Mobile