The new model of the foldable Motorola Razr arrives on October 2, the company and its partners announced today. You’ll be able to buy the new throwback device as an unlocked unit or through AT&T and T-Mobile with a launch day discount.

For a limited time, the Motorola Razr will start at $1200 instead of the expected $1400 it should retail for on most days. While still expensive, that’s far cheaper than the original Razr and is $800 lower than Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold 2.

To recap, this new Razr has several upgrades over the original, namely in the processor (Snapdragon 765), connectivity (5G), RAM and storage (8GB + 256GB), and camera. Motorola also worked on the hinge system, polished up the exterior, and improved the software to make for a better folded experience.

Again, if interested, Motorola will begin selling the new Razr on October 2. You’ll find unlocked models at Motorola’s store, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo. AT&T will sell it with an exclusive Liquid Mercury color.

Shop Motorola Razr: Motorola Store