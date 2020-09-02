The story of 5G over the past two years hasn’t been one to pay much attention to. Carriers have forced the logo on your phone and likely had a hand in making you pay for the technology that pushes it, all while your experience on their network hasn’t changed much. You either had “5G” that wasn’t any faster than your previous LTE connection, or you were told there was 5G somewhere in your city, on a random block, that could maybe produce 2Gbps speeds if you were standing on a street corner. In other words, 5G has been a bust.

Today, T-Mobile is firing up 5G you should actually care about.

When T-Mobile bought Sprint, they acquired a bunch of 2.5GHz spectrum that will be used as mid-band 5G and will be a portion of a 5G network that will produce meaningful speeds and connections. T-Mobile has had “nationwide” 5G for a while as low-band 5G, but it’s mostly like an LTE connection in terms of speeds and experience. Mid-band 5G is worth paying attention to.

T-Mobile says it has turned on mid-band 5G in over 80 cities and towns as of this morning. With this mid-band (2.5GHz) 5G, you could see speeds 7.5x greater than your current LTE connection. T-Mobile has suggested average download speeds around 300Mbps with peaks hitting 1Gbps.

To get a better feel for the importance of mid-band, T-Mobile’s layer cake graphic does a great job of explaining. Below, you can see the low-band 5G, the reach it has without the speeds (height in the cake). The mid-band might not reach as far, but it can still spread over large distances, while creating faster speeds. Then you have 5G mmW at the top, which is the super fast 5G that can barely work properly through a window and is more like a WiFi hotspot used in dense cities and stadiums. The mid-band is a good balance of reach and speed.

As a part of today’s news, T-Mobile released a list of cities that now have access to their mid-band 5G. Start scrolling to see if your town made the cut.

California

Citrus

La Puente

Los Angeles

Paramount

San Fernando

Willowbrook

District of Columbia

Washington D.C.

Florida

Azalea Park

Holiday

Progress Village

Westchase

Georgia

Atlanta

Gainesville

Mableton

North Atlanta

Winder

Illinois

Bellwood

Calumet City

Chicago

Chicago Heights

Glendale Heights

Hanover Park

Ingalls Park

Northlake

Indiana

Merrillville

Maryland

Towson

Massachusetts

Holbrook

Waltham

Michigan

Bangor

Decatur

Minnesota

Maplewood

Missouri

Jennings

New Jersey

Camden

Cliffside Park

Fort Lee

Hasbrouck Heights

North Arlington

Palisades Park

Paterson

Roselle

Totowa

New York

Copiague

East Williston

Freeport

Garden City

Garden City Park

Harbor Isle

Hempstead

Island Park

Lindenhurst

Long Beach

Malverne Park Oaks

Middle Island

Mineola

New York

Plainview

West Hempstead

Williston Park

North Carolina

Clemmons

Kernersville

Pineville

Stallings

Statesville

Winston-Salem

Oregon

Aloha

Newberg

Sherwood

Pennsylvania

Braddock

Colwyn

Darby

East Lansdowne

Kerrtown

Meadville

Philadelphia

Rankin

Yeadon

Texas

Dallas

Houston

Nassau Bay

Virginia

Bailey’s Crossroads

Bull Run

Highland Springs

Lake Barcroft

Newport News

Sudley

Tysons Corner

Washington

Geneva

Oak Harbor

Snohomish

Again, this is big news in the 5G world. If you live in one of these areas and have a supported mid-band 5G phone, you might actually like 5G for the first time.

// T-Mobile