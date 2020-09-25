Mobvoi’s new TicWatch Pro 3, the only Wear OS watch anyone should consider buying at this point, was only released yesterday and yet you can already get it at a sizable discount. Using a special code for Mobvoi fans, you can drop $45 off its $300 price.

If you’ve decided that a Wear OS watch with a high-end set of specs and the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset is what you needed to pull the trigger on a smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro 3 is an excellent choice. I’ve been using it for a handful of days now and thoroughly enjoy the watch.

It’s performance with this new chipset is better than I imagined it would be, battery life is stellar (2+ days on a charge), it has a full 1GB RAM, and will track all of your fitness activities, including sleep and SpO2. This watch really has it all and was well-priced at $299.99.

That aside, tossing code “TicWatchFans” into the code box at Amazon during checkout drops the price from $299.99 to $254.99. You should hurry and take advantage before they pull it.

Amazon Deal Link