We’re not sure if this is a listing error, but if it is and you were thinking about purchasing the Galaxy S20 FE, you better do so from Amazon. Samsung’s new $699 smartphone is listed at $599 for an unlocked model, a full $100 off and the phone isn’t even released yet.

Shipments are expected early October, but what you’re getting in the Galaxy S20 FE is a sweet little package. The phone has a flat FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 processor, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, plus a triple rear camera system.

At $699, this phone is intriguing. At $599, it’s really something to consider.

