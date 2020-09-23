Samsung is updating its two best watches today to bring the Samsung Health Monitor app and support for ECG measurements. After receiving approval on the day the Galaxy Watch 3 was announced, we have been waiting for news on a timeline for arrival. That wait is over!

The update is showing up on Galaxy Watch 3 45mm models as R840XXU1BTHA/R840OXA1BTHA and should then be R850XXU1BTHA/R850OXA1BTHA for 41mm. For the Galaxy Watch Active 2, some users on Verizon are already getting the update as build R825USQU1BTH9. (UPDATE: My Watch Active 2 picked up update build R820XXU1CTH8 and it does indeed include ECG.)

Once updated, you’ll be able to run an electrocardiogram on from your wrist and keep track of that data through the Samsung Health Monitor app, “when connected to a compatible Galaxy smartphone.” An ECG allows you to monitor heart rhythm for irregularities and scan for signs of Atrial Fibrillation.

Samsung says that to run an ECG, you’ll sit down, open the new Samsung Health Monitor app, make sure the watch is tight on your wrist, and then have at it. You’ll be able to record symptoms at the moment and even send a report to your healthcare provider.

Again, the update is rolling out right now for many. I’m updating my Galaxy Watch Active 2 as I type this and will update if it too includes ECG support.

// Samsung

Cheers Frank D!