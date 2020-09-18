We’ve been waiting quite a bit for a followup to the original Google Home. Thanks to the latest leak from WinFuture, we’re getting yet another look, this time in render form, following our first physical look that happened back in July when it went through the FCC. Following that, Google straight up showed the device off in marketing materials, so these renders aren’t all too exciting.

Expected to be unveiled on September 30, not too much is known about this smart speaker in terms of new features. WinFuture reports high-quality stereo playback for audio, plus hardware draped in cloth — similar to past Nest and Google Home devices.

It also appears to be slightly larger than the original Google Home. On the backside, we have a mic switch for muting the device, a Google logo, plus a power cord. On the front you have the usual four LED lights.

The report suggests we can expect a price of around 99 Euros, which means we could see a price of around $99. That wouldn’t be too bad, with the exception that smart displays are also available for about the same price, so I suppose it’ll be up to you to determine what you need.

Looks good, yeah?

// WinFuture