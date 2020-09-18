We realize that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is nearly $2K, but we have to ask, did anyone pick one up? If so, we’re curious what you think so far!

Watch: Galaxy Z Fold 2 Unboxing!

If you haven’t already gathered, especially after watching Kellen’s unboxing, we’re big fans of Samsung’s latest foldable device. It has a much better front display, an interior display with 120Hz refresh rate, solid rear cameras, plus battery life that has done nothing but impress us so far. Yup, we’re enjoying our “ultimate couch phone” very much.

If you’re the proud new owner of a Galaxy Z Fold 2, share your initial feedback/impressions down below. On the other hand, if you think the Galaxy Z Fold 2 stinks and want to pick a fight, you can leave a comment, too! No judgement here.

Let’s open the floor for discussion.