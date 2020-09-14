Diesel, one of those lifestyle/clothing brands you may have seen launch a Wear OS product before, has a new smartwatch available this month. It’s actually a take on the existing Fadelite model, but this one was made in collaboration with Mad Dog Jones, an artist known for their cyberpunk work.

The watch features a 43mm body, 1.19″ display, Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 24+ hour battery life according to Fossil (the manufacturer of the device), 4GB storage, 512MB RAM, NFC, heart rate monitor, Bluetooth 4.2, and support for 22mm straps. The watch does come with a couple of bands, one being a clear jelly and the other having a bunch of funky colors on it.

While the watch looks cool, there’s no way we’d recommend it, not with Snapdragon Wear 4100 watches on the horizon. Priced at $275, the Fadelite would be a bad investment for wearable fans, as this watch is essentially the Fossil Sport smartwatch from late 2018. It’s just not a good pickup, regardless of whether you’re a MDJ fan or not.

Still, though, it does look cool.