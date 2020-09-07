Mobvoi introduced a new pair of true wireless earbuds today called TicPods 2 Pro+. These are the follow-up to the TicPods Pro 2 that we reviewed back in January and liked for the most part. This Pro+ model has a few notable upgrades over that original, but Mobvoi isn’t raising the price.

The first big upgrade is an independent connection, where you can listen to music out of a single earbud. Mobvoi says they updated to the latest Qualcomm ADK to get this Single Pairing technology, which allows for improved synchronization, selective data relay, role swapping and handover, and “enhanced robustness for a class-leading truly wireless experience.”

As a somewhat related improvement, the touch controls on each earbud can act independently too, so accepting/rejecting calls, adjusting volume, firing up the Assistant, etc. should work better.

Mobvoi added new quick commands of “volume up” and “volume down.” For those who missed these on the TicPods 2 Pro, these were commands that you could say out loud to have the earbuds perform actions, only you did so without a wake word. For example, you could say, “pause music” without a wake word and they should listen and pause. With the 2 Pro+, adjusting volume is the new wave.

And finally, Mobvoi tells us that they improved the case from the previous model to a “more premium feeling” design. They added some metal to help, but I hope they used nicer plastic or a nicer hinge, because I have yet to use a pair of Mobvoi earbuds that didn’t come in the cheapest feeling case.

The TicPods 2 Pro+ are available right now for $139.99 and they come in both Navy and Ice (white) colors.

To get 10% off, use code “TICFANS10” at Mobvoi’s store.

